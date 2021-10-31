Today in history for Oct. 31 Oct 31, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his “Ninety-Five Theses” on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in protest of the selling of papal indulgences.In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died of complications from a ruptured appendix.In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, was declared complete.In 1957, Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. established its first American headquarters in Hollywood, California.In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two bodyguards. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Indira Gandhi Theology Commerce Christianity Mount Rushmore Martin Luther Harry Houdini Bodyguard Castle Church Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 10 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Thake placed on administrative leave 10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month Biosurfactant proving to be a game-changer for Bakken operators Crestwood acquires Oasis Midstream, Oasis closes on Diamondback's QEP assets Michael Edwards, 65 NWLA: North Dakota taxpayers, landowners have been left 'holding the bag' by state's Bakken Restart program Robert J. Cote, 68 Wilson vs. El Tex, the tiger Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back