Today in history for Oct. 29

In 1929, the New York Stock Exchange crashed in what came to be called "Black Tuesday," marking the beginning of the Great Depression.

In 1966, the newly formed National Organization for Women held its first national conference.

In 1969, the first connection on ARPANET (the precursor to the internet) was made between computers at UCLA and Stanford Research Institute.

In 2004, European leaders signed the first constitution of the European Union.

In 2015, China announced the end of its one-child policy after 35 years.