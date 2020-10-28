In 1886, President Grover Cleveland dedicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.
In 1919, Congress passed the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, providing for enforcement of alcohol prohibition to take effect on Jan. 17, 1920.
In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to remove his country's nuclear missiles from Cuba, bringing an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 2005, Lewis "Scooter" Libby, chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, resigned following his indictment on charges related to the leaking of a CIA agent's name.