In 1682, the city of Philadelphia was founded.

In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers appeared in a New York City newspaper.

In 1904, the first underground New York City Subway line opened to the public.

In 2005, after three weeks of criticism, Harriet Miers withdrew her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2018, a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

