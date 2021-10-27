Today in history for Oct. 27 Oct 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1682, the city of Philadelphia was founded.In 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers appeared in a New York City newspaper.In 1904, the first underground New York City Subway line opened to the public.In 2005, after three weeks of criticism, Harriet Miers withdrew her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.In 2018, a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New York City Subway Harriet Miers Gunman U.s. Supreme Court Nomination Pittsburgh Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 6 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR 10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month Spirited discussion at District 7 special board meeting precedes executive session to discuss superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake Texas police find body of man who may have North Dakota ties WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Thake placed on administrative leave Andy Njos earns world strongman status Williston woman hurt in distracted driving incident Michael Edwards, 65 Biosurfactant proving to be a game-changer for Bakken operators Wilson vs. El Tex, the tiger Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back