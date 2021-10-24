Today in history for Oct. 24 Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1926, magician Harry Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.In 1945, the charter establishing the United Nations took effect.In 1987, the Teamsters union was readmitted to the AFL-CIO, 30 years after its expulsion.In 2002, authorities arrested John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo in connection with Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.In 2003, the last commercial Concorde flight was made. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lee Boyd Malvo John Allen Muhammad Harry Houdini Politics Show Unions Flight D.c. Washington Concorde Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 5 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR 10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month Spirited discussion at District 7 special board meeting precedes executive session to discuss superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake Texas police find body of man who may have North Dakota ties Andy Njos earns world strongman status A dream 10 years in the making: Genesis breaks ground in Williston Square Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts LFD Second Annual Grass Sled Race and Vintage Snowmobile Show Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Mental health getting a big boost from $2 million in grants from Williams County Williston woman hurt in distracted driving incident Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back