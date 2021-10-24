In 1926, magician Harry Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

In 1945, the charter establishing the United Nations took effect.

In 1987, the Teamsters union was readmitted to the AFL-CIO, 30 years after its expulsion.

In 2002, authorities arrested John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo in connection with Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.

In 2003, the last commercial Concorde flight was made.

