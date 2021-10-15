Today in history for Oct. 15 Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1917, infamous spy Mata Hari was executed by a firing squad outside Paris.In 1990, Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.In 2003, China became the third nation (after the United States and Russia) to launch a manned space mission.In 2005, Iraqi citizens voted to approve a new constitution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags China Russia Mata Hari Politics Military Firing Squad Mikhail Gorbachev Citizen Space Mission Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 4 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Williston shows they are Willow Strong WSC hires new hockey coach Howard C Torgerson, 69 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back