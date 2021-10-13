Today in history for Oct. 13 Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid.In 1845, Texas ratified a state constitution.In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its former Axis ally.In 1970, the People’s Republic of China and Canada announced they would establish diplomatic relations, prompting Taiwan to break ties with Canada.In 2010, 33 miners who had survived 69 days underground after a mining accident in Copiapo, Chile, were rescued. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Canada Politics Mines Food Constitution People's Republic Of China Italy Cornerstone Germany State Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 4 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Williston shows they are Willow Strong Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Howard C Torgerson, 69 Canada, western wildfires causing haze over Williston WHS boys, girls cross country teams are WDA champs WSC hires new hockey coach Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back