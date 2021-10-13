In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid.

In 1845, Texas ratified a state constitution.

In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its former Axis ally.

In 1970, the People’s Republic of China and Canada announced they would establish diplomatic relations, prompting Taiwan to break ties with Canada.

In 2010, 33 miners who had survived 69 days underground after a mining accident in Copiapo, Chile, were rescued.

