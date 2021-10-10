Today in history for Oct. 10 Oct 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy (then known as the U.S. Naval School) opened in Annapolis, Maryland.In 1957, the core of a nuclear reactor caught fire in Cumbria, England.In 1973, Spiro Agnew resigned the vice presidency after being charged with tax evasion.In 2002, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to give President George W. Bush authority to use military force in Iraq. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Core U.s. House Nuclear Reactor Politics Vice Presidency Annapolis Maryland Cumbria Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 6 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Williston Police investigating report of shots fired Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Grant Benjamin Koivisto, 29 Grant Koivisto, 29 Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back