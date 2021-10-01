In 1890, an act of Congress established Yosemite National Park in California.

In 1949, Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong declared the People’s Republic of China at a ceremony in Beijing.

In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the “Thrilla in Manila” boxing match in the Philippines.

In 2017, a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas resulted in 58 deaths and more than 800 wounded.

Tags

Load comments