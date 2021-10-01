Today in history for Oct. 1 Oct 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1890, an act of Congress established Yosemite National Park in California.In 1949, Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong declared the People’s Republic of China at a ceremony in Beijing.In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the “Thrilla in Manila” boxing match in the Philippines.In 2017, a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas resulted in 58 deaths and more than 800 wounded. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mao Zedong People's Republic Of China Politics Muhammad Ali Joe Frazier Yosemite National Park Philippines Beijing Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 8 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Police investigating threat at WHS Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Oil prices rising on tight supply Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back