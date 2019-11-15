In 1920, the League of Nations held its first assembly in Geneva.
In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt laid the cornerstone for the Jefferson Memorial during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
In 1969, Vietnam anti-war demonstrations reached a peak when an estimated quarter- to half-million protesters marched peacefully in Washington, D.C.
In 2002, Hu Jintao took over leadership of China’s Communist Party, replacing Jiang Zemin.
In 2006, the international 24-hour news channel Al Jazeera English launched worldwide.