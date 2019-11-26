In 1789, the United States observed a day of Thanksgiving declared by George Washington in celebration of the new Constitution.
In 1922, Egyptologist Howard Carter became the first person to enter Tutankhamen’s tomb in 3,000 years.
In 1992, it was announced that the Queen of England would begin paying income taxes, the first time a British monarch would do so since the 1930s.
In 2000, nearly three weeks after Election Day, Florida’s presidential election results were certified in favor of George W. Bush.