Today in history for Nov. 7
Nov 7, 2021

In 1917, the Russian Bolshevik Revolution occurred as Vladimir Lenin's forces overthrew Alexander Kerensky's provisional government.

In 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a record fourth term as U.S. president.

In 2000, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was unknown at the end of Election Day, as Al Gore and George W. Bush awaited results in New Mexico, Oregon and Florida.