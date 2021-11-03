Today in history for Nov. 3 Nov 3, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2 with a dog named Laika aboard. Laika was the first creature to be sent into orbit.In 1964, residents of Washington, D.C., were eligible to vote in the presidential election for the first time since the city was established in 1800.In 1973, NASA launched Mariner 10, the first space probe to reach the planet Mercury, from Cape Canaveral in Florida.In 2014, One World Trade Center opened in New York City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nasa Laika Astronautics Politics Aerospace Engineering Zoology Sputnik Space Probe Soviet Union Dog Resident Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 8 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down Naomi Rae Rossow, 60 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Crestwood acquires Oasis Midstream, Oasis closes on Diamondback's QEP assets WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Robert J. Cote, 68 Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Grenora-based farmer Wade Fischer talks about his journey into organic farming Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back