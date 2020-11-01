In 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel was exhibited to the public for the first time.
In 1800, John Adams became the first president to reside in the newly constructed "President's House" (later named the White House).
In 1848, the Boston Female Medical School, the first medical school for women, opened.
In 1870, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) made its first meteorological forecast.
In 1993, the Maastricht Treaty went into effect, formally establishing the European Union.