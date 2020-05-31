In 1790, President George Washington signed the first U.S. copyright law.
In 1889, the failure of the South Fork Dam on Pennsylvania’s Lake Conemaugh caused a huge flood that engulfed Johnstown, Pennsylvania, claiming 2,209 lives.
In 1970, an undersea earthquake off the coast of the Ancash region of Peru caused a massive avalanche that resulted in an estimated 74,000 fatalities.
In 2005, an article in Vanity Fair magazine revealed that former FBI official W. Mark Felt was the anonymous Watergate scandal whistleblower known as “Deep Throat.”