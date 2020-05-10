In 1837, after months of economic downturn, several New York banks refused to convert paper currency to gold or silver, setting off the Panic of 1837.
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, in ceremonies marking the symbolic completion of the U.S. transcontinental railroad.
In 1940, Winston Churchill was appointed prime minister of Great Britain following Germany’s invasion of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In 2013, the spire of One World Trade Center was completed, making it the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere.