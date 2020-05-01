In 1840, the Penny Black, the world’s first adhesive postage stamp, was issued in Great Britain.
In 1866, racial violence broke out in Memphis, Tennessee; in a three-day span, 45 African-Americans were killed.
In 1898, the U.S. Navy, led by Commodore George Dewey, defeated the Spanish Pacific fleet in the first battle of the Spanish-American War.
In 2011, President Barack Obama announced that U.S. forces had killed Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, in a nighttime raid in Pakistan.