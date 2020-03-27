In 1794, the U.S. Congress passed the Act to Provide Naval Armament, establishing the force that would become the U.S. Navy.
In 1886, Apache leader Geronimo surrendered to U.S. forces at Skeleton Canyon in Arizona.
In 1915, Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, was quarantined on North Brother Island in New York City.
In 1964, the strongest recorded earthquake in U.S. history (magnitude 9.2) struck Alaska, killing more than 120 people.
In 1998, the Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra, a medication to combat impotence.