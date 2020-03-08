In 1782, Pennsylvania militiamen massacred 96 Christian Native Americans at the Moravian missionary village of Gnadenhutten, Ohio.
In 1917, the so-called February Revolution in Russia began with food riots and strikes in Petrograd (St. Petersburg).
In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious education in public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an “evil empire” during a speech in Orlando, Florida.
In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.