In 1830, the Book of Mormon went on sale at a bookstore in Palmyra, New York.
In 1979, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
In 1997, police discovered the bodies of 39 victims of the Heaven’s Gate religious cult’s mass suicide in a mansion near San Diego, California.
In 1999, a Michigan jury found Dr. Jack Kevorkian guilty of second-degree murder for euthanizing a terminally ill patient.