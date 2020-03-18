In 1850, the American Express Company was founded.
In 1852, Henry Wells, William G. Fargo and a group of investors founded Wells, Fargo and Co.
In 1965, Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov made the first spacewalk.
In 1974, members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) ended a five-month oil embargo against the United States, Europe and Japan.
In 1990, two men stole 13 pieces of art valued at $300 million from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, the largest art theft in U.S. history.