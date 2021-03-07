In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received the patent for the telephone.
In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered German troops to reoccupy the Rhineland, defying the Treaty of Versailles.
In 1965, state troopers forcefully broke up 600 civil rights protesters on “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama.
In 1985, the song “We Are the World” was released worldwide, with sales to benefit African famine relief.
In 2009, the Kepler space observatory, designed by NASA to discover Earthlike planets, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.