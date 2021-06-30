In 1934, the “Night of the Long Knives,” a series of murders ordered by Adolf Hitler to eliminate his political rivals, began in Germany.
In 1936, Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone With the Wind” was published.
In 1966, the National Organization for Women was formed.
In 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, designed to guarantee equal rights for women, failed when its ratification deadline passed.
In 2007, an SUV loaded with propane canisters was driven into the terminal entrance and caught fire in a terrorist attack at Glasgow airport in Scotland.