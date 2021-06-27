In 1829, British chemist James Smithson died, leaving an endowment for “the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge among men.”
In 1844, Mormon religion founder Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum were murdered by an anti-Mormon mob at the jail where they were being held in Carthage, Illinois.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman sent the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy to fight in the Korean War.
In 1985, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials decertified Route 66.