In 1788, New Hampshire ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the ninth state.
In 1898, U.S. troops captured the island of Guam.
In 1982, John Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity for his attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.
In 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag was a form of political protest protected by the First Amendment.
In 2004, SpaceShipOne, piloted by Mike Melvill, became the first privately sponsored craft to carry a human into space.