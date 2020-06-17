In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that requiring the recitation of Bible verses and the Lord’s Prayer in public schools is unconstitutional.
In 1967, the People’s Republic of China carried out its first successful test of a thermonuclear bomb.
In 1972, five people were arrested for breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C.
In 1994, a televised police chase ended in the arrest of O.J. Simpson for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend.
In 2015, a gunman killed nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.