In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi.
In 1964, anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison for sabotage in South Africa.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall” in a speech delivered in divided Berlin.
In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson, ex-wife of professional football player O.J. Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.
In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people and injured 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.