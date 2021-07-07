In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii as a U.S. territory.
In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as his single “That’s All Right” was broadcast by Memphis radio station WHBQ.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O’Connor to serve as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2005, terrorists detonated explosives aboard a double-decker bus and three trains during the morning rush hour in London, killing 56 people and injuring 700.
In 2016, a gunman killed five police officers during an anti-police protest in Dallas, Texas.