In 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
In 1826, founding fathers John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
In 1960, the modern version of the American flag (with 50 stars) debuted at a ceremony in Philadelphia.
In 1997, NASA’s Pathfinder space probe landed on Mars.
In 2012, the discovery of Higgs boson-like particles through experiments at the Large Hadron Collider was announced at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).