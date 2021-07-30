In 1619, America’s first legislative assembly met in Jamestown, Virginia.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a resolution establishing “In God We Trust” as the national motto of the United States.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Act into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon released subpoenaed White House recordings related to the Watergate cover-up.
In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from suburban Detroit.