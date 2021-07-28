In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, marking the official beginning of World War I.
In 1932, President Herbert Hoover ordered the U.S. Army to evict the Bonus Army protesters from government property in Washington, D.C.
In 1945, heavy fog caused a diverted U.S. military B-25 bomber to crash into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people.
In 2005, the Irish Republican Army renounced violence as a political tactic and ordered its units to disarm and cease all terrorist activities.