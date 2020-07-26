In 1775, the Second Continental Congress established a postal system.
In 1788, New York ratified the Constitution and became the 11th U.S. state.
In 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act, uniting the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Department of Defense and creating the National Security Council, Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton was officially selected by the Democratic National Committee to become the first female major-party nominee for president.