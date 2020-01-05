In 1781, British naval forces led by Brig. Gen. Benedict Arnold captured and burned Richmond, Virginia.
In 1914, Ford Motor Co. raised basic wages from $2.40 for a nine-hour day to $5 for an eight-hour day.
In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced that the U.S. would intervene militarily and economically at the request of other nations in response to the spread of communism.
In 2005, the dwarf planet Eris was discovered.