In 1924, the body of Vladimir Lenin was placed in a tomb in Moscow's Red Square.
In 1944, the German siege of Leningrad ended after 872 days.
In 1945, Soviet forces liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
In 1967, astronauts Gus Grissom, Edward H. White II and Roger B. Chaffee died in a cabin fire during a launchpad test of the Apollo 1 command module.
In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris by delegations representing the United States, North Vietnam, South Vietnam and South Vietnamese revolutionaries.