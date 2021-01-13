In 1898, French writer Emile Zola's editorial "J'accuse" was printed in the newspaper L'Aurore, exposing the military cover-up known as the Dreyfus Affair.
In 1910, a live performance from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City became the first public radio broadcast.
In 1942, the Allies announced they would prosecute war criminals after World War II.
In 1990, Virginian L. Douglas Wilder became the first elected African American governor.
In 2012, the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.