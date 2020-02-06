In 1778, representatives of the United States and France signed an alliance in Paris.
In 1788, Massachusetts ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the sixth U.S. state.
In 1952, Elizabeth II became queen regnant of the United Kingdom when her father, King George VI, died of cancer.
In 1985, President Ronald Reagan defined the key concepts of his foreign policy, which the media dubbed “The Reagan Doctrine,” during his State of the Union Address.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport.