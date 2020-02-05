In 1917, Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson’s veto in passing the Immigration Act of 1917, banning persons from an “Asiatic Barred Zone” from entering the country.
In 1919, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith launched United Artists.
In 1988, Panamanian military leader Manuel Noriega was indicted in Florida on charges of bribery and drug trafficking.
In 1994, white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers 31 years earlier, in 1963.