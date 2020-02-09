In 1825, the U.S. House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams as president, a decision that became necessary after no candidate took a majority of the electoral votes in the election of 1824.
In 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected president of the Confederate States of America.
In 1950, during a speech in West Virginia, Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin claimed to have a list of more than 200 “known communists” serving in the State Department.
In 1964, the Beatles made their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”