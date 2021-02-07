In 1904, the Great Fire of Baltimore began, resulting in the destruction of more than 1,500 buildings in 30 hours.
In 1917, a German U-boat sank the British ocean liner California off the Irish coast.
In 1962, a near-total embargo on all trade between the United States and Cuba took effect at 12:01 a.m. EST.
In 1964, the "British Invasion" began as the Beatles arrived in New York for their first U.S. tour.
In 1995, the mastermind of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center was arrested in Pakistan.