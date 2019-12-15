In 1791, the Bill of Rights took effect after ratification by Virginia.
In 1939, the film “Gone With the Wind” premiered in Atlanta.
In 1961, Adolf Eichmann, considered the architect of the Nazis’ “final solution,” was convicted of war crimes and sentenced to death by an Israeli court.
In 1970, the Soviet probe Venera 7 landed on Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to complete a soft landing on another planet.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced his intention to grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China, severing ties with Taiwan, on Jan. 1, 1979.