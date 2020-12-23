In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army.
In 1823, the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" (better known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas") was first published anonymously in the Troy (New York) Sentinel. The poem was later attributed to Clement C. Moore.
In 1954, the first successful kidney transplant was performed at Brigham Hospital in Boston.
In 1986, the lightweight composite aircraft Voyager completed the first nonstop flight around the globe without refueling.