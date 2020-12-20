In 1803, the territory covered by the Louisiana Purchase was formally transferred to the United States from France.
In 1860, South Carolina seceded from the United States.
In 1941, with his army under pressure on the Russian front, Adolf Hitler ordered "no retreat."
In 1946, the Christmas film "It's a Wonderful Life" was released in New York City.
In 1989, the United States invaded Panama to overthrow dictator Manuel Noriega in Operation Just Cause.
In 2019, the U.S. Space Force was established as the first new branch of the U.S. Armed Forces since 1947.