In 1816, Indiana was admitted as the 19th U.S. state.
In 1941, the United States declared war on Germany and Italy, hours after those nations had declared war on the U.S.
In 1946, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.
In 1972, the lunar module for Apollo 17, the final manned mission of the Apollo space program, touched down on the moon.
In 2008, investment banker Bernie Madoff was arrested for perpetrating one of the largest Ponzi-scheme frauds in U.S. history.