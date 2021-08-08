In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the United Nations charter, making the United States the first nation to join the organization.
In 1963, 15 thieves stole close to 2.6 million pounds sterling from a mail train in Britain’s “Great Train Robbery.”
In 1974, President Richard Nixon announced on national television that he would resign the presidency at noon the following day.
In 1990, Iraq announced its “unification” with Kuwait, days after its military forces had invaded and taken over the country.