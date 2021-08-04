In 1914, Germany invaded Belgium, prompting Great Britain to declare war on Germany.
In 1944, the Gestapo arrested diarist Anne Frank and the other inhabitants of the “Secret Annex” in Amsterdam.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation establishing the Department of Energy.
In 1993, two Los Angeles police officers were sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating motorist Rodney King’s civil rights.
In 2019, nine people were killed and 26 were injured in a mass shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.