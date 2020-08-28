In 1867, the United States took possession of Midway Atoll.
In 1955, 14-year-old African American Emmett Till was murdered for flirting with a white woman in Money, Mississippi.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. made his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom event in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, protesters fought with police at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
In 1977, Brazilian soccer superstar Pele played in his last competitive game, leading his New York Cosmos team to a win over the Seattle Sounders 2-1 for the National American Soccer League championship.
In 1996, Prince Charles and Princess Diana formally divorced.