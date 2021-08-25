Today in history for Aug. 25 Aug 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation establishing the National Park Service.In 1944, Allied troops liberated Paris after four years of German occupation.In 1950, President Harry Truman ordered the Army to take control of U.S. railroads in order to prevent strikes.In 1967, American Nazi Party leader George Lincoln Rockwell was shot dead by a former aide in Arlington, Virginia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harry Truman Woodrow Wilson Politics Legislation George Lincoln Rockwell Aide Troops Army Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Rain restriction - Williams County and Township roads Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back