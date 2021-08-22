Today in history for Aug. 22 Aug 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1851, the American yacht America won the first America’s Cup.In 1864, the first Geneva Convention, which established protections for those wounded in active warfare, was signed by 12 European nations.In 1902, the Cadillac Automobile Co. was founded.In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act — a major welfare reform bill — into law. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bill Clinton America's Cup Politics Legislation Yacht Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act America Reform Cadillac Automobile Co. Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Mikaela Rehak to be inducted in Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame; family shares memories, stories North Dakota oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back Brittany Keyes, 30 Ryan Pederson, 43 Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted James Michael Huggins, 71 Basic Energy files Chapter 11, Keystone moot, OPEC+ comments and more things to know in energy Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back