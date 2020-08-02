In 1790, the first official census of the United States was conducted.
In 1923, President Warren Harding died in San Francisco. Vice President Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as president before dawn the next day.
In 1934, Adolf Hitler united the chancellorship and presidency of Germany under the new title of Fuhrer.
In 1939, Albert Einstein wrote a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, requesting that the U.S. research the possibility of atomic weapons.
In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait.
In 2018, Apple Inc. became the world's first trillion-dollar company.