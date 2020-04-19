In 1775, the first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.
In 1943, an uprising began in the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Poland.
In 1993, a fire broke out at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, killing 76 people and ending a 51-day siege by federal and state authorities.
In 1995, a truck bomb exploded at the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168.
In 2013, one Boston Marathon bombing suspect was killed in a shootout with police while the other escaped and was captured hours later in Watertown, Massachusetts.